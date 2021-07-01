UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Sizzles On Hottest Day Of Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Greece sizzles on hottest day of year

Greece sizzled Thursday as temperatures topped 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit), the year's hottest, with authorities warning the public to stay indoors if possible

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Greece sizzled Thursday as temperatures topped 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit), the year's hottest, with authorities warning the public to stay indoors if possible.

Temperatures have remained high for ten consecutive days, with the warmest weather expected in central Greece according to the national meteorological service.

Slightly higher temperatures had been recorded in July 2007 and 2000.

In Athens, authorities have made air conditioned halls available to the homeless, elderly and other vulnerable sections of the population.

The Acropolis, one of the most visited tourist sites in the country, was shut during the afternoon as a precaution.

Greece's civil protection has called for vigilance this week, in particular for the elderly and children who must hydrate regularly and avoid unnecessary sun exposure.

There is also a high risk of fire in several parts of the country, the agency said.

The fire department on Thursday said it was battling three notable blazes, the largest of them on the island of Crete.

In July 1987, nearly 1,500 people died following one of the worst heat waves in Greek history.

Temperatures at the time had hovered around 43 degrees Celsius in Athens for several days in a row, at a time when few homes were equipped with air conditioning.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Died Athens Greece July

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants bail to cop in Usama m ..

2 minutes ago

Springsteen, Simon set for New York post-pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Cavendish storms to fresh Tour de France win

2 minutes ago

US, UK Intelligence Agencies Accuse Russia's GRU o ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for enhancing agriculture, livestock sect ..

5 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh welcomes Dr Rahim to PTI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.