UrduPoint.com

Greece, Spain, Italy Losing $1Bln Each Due To Decline In Russian Tourists - Industry Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Greece, Spain, Italy Losing $1Bln Each Due to Decline in Russian Tourists - Industry Union

The most popular EU destination countries among Russian tourists � Greece, Spain and Italy � are already losing 1 billion euros ($1 billion) each due to a sharp reduction in the flow of tourists from Russia, Yuri Barzykin, the vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The most popular EU destination countries among Russian tourists � Greece, Spain and Italy � are already losing 1 billion Euros ($1 billion) each due to a sharp reduction in the flow of tourists from Russia, Yuri Barzykin, the vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told Sputnik.

"One billion (euros) each, according to the data provided at the end of the summer by the countries themselves � Spain, Italy, Greece," Barzykin said, adding that the amount might slightly differ from country to country, depending on the number of tourists and the method of counting.

Meanwhile, the tourist flow has partially rerouted, with about 30% of Russians who used to travel to Europe now flying to other countries and 20% visiting domestic destinations, according to the official.

The European Union has closed its airspace to all Russian flights as part of sanctions over the country's military operation in Ukraine and suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measures resulted in a sharp reduction in the number of Russian tourists.

The 2022 tourist flow from Russia to Europe is expected to amount to about 1 million people, which is 15 times lower than in pre-pandemic year 2019, according to Zarina Doguzova, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism that was dissolved in late October.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Spain Italy Greece October Visa 2019 All From Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits mo ..

Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits motorcycle

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan, Ukrainian Border Guards to Jointly Contr ..

Moldovan, Ukrainian Border Guards to Jointly Control Common Border - Interior Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 City of Kherson Completely De-Energized - Ukrainia ..

City of Kherson Completely De-Energized - Ukrainian Authorities

4 minutes ago
 CDA chief for expediting development work in Secto ..

CDA chief for expediting development work in Sector E-12

18 minutes ago
 South police arrest street criminal, drug supplier ..

South police arrest street criminal, drug supplier

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.