Greece, Spain, Italy Losing $1Bln Each Due to Decline in Russian Tourists - Industry Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The most popular EU destination countries among Russian tourists � Greece, Spain and Italy � are already losing 1 billion Euros ($1 billion) each due to a sharp reduction in the flow of tourists from Russia, Yuri Barzykin, the vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told Sputnik.

"One billion (euros) each, according to the data provided at the end of the summer by the countries themselves � Spain, Italy, Greece," Barzykin said, adding that the amount might slightly differ from country to country, depending on the number of tourists and the method of counting.

Meanwhile, the tourist flow has partially rerouted, with about 30% of Russians who used to travel to Europe now flying to other countries and 20% visiting domestic destinations, according to the official.

The European Union has closed its airspace to all Russian flights as part of sanctions over the country's military operation in Ukraine and suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measures resulted in a sharp reduction in the number of Russian tourists.

The 2022 tourist flow from Russia to Europe is expected to amount to about 1 million people, which is 15 times lower than in pre-pandemic year 2019, according to Zarina Doguzova, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism that was dissolved in late October.