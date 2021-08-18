Greece Stands Ready to Prevent Influx of Migrants From Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Greece is prepared to prevent an influx of migrants from Afghanistan in light of recent developments in the Central Asian country, the Greek prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting of the country's national security council. The meeting was concerned with the situation in Afghanistan, focusing on the safe return of those who cooperated with the Greek forces there, as well as their families. The meeting also discussed preventing a new potential humanitarian crisis.

"The Greek authorities are always ready on both the land and maritime borders in order to prevent illegal entry into the country," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement.