UrduPoint.com

Greece Stands Ready To Prevent Influx Of Migrants From Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:32 PM

Greece Stands Ready to Prevent Influx of Migrants From Afghanistan

Greece is prepared to prevent an influx of migrants from Afghanistan in light of recent developments in the Central Asian country, the Greek prime minister's office said on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Greece is prepared to prevent an influx of migrants from Afghanistan in light of recent developments in the Central Asian country, the Greek prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting of the country's national security council. The meeting was concerned with the situation in Afghanistan, focusing on the safe return of those who cooperated with the Greek forces there, as well as their families. The meeting also discussed preventing a new potential humanitarian crisis.

"The Greek authorities are always ready on both the land and maritime borders in order to prevent illegal entry into the country," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Greece Sunday From Government Asia

Recent Stories

US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief ..

US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief Media on Afghanistan Wednesday ..

51 seconds ago
 DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam process ..

DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam procession routes

52 seconds ago
 DSD athlete Masilingi into World U20s 100m final

DSD athlete Masilingi into World U20s 100m final

54 seconds ago
 FM suggests discussion among neighboring countries ..

FM suggests discussion among neighboring countries on Afghan situation

56 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Virtua ..

Stoltenberg to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Virtual Meeting on Afghanistan on Fr ..

1 minute ago
 Polish Plane to Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbe ..

Polish Plane to Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbekistan's Navoi - Source

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.