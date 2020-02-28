ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Greece has stepped up the effort to protect its land and maritime borders with Turkey after Ankara has said, amid tensions in Idlib, it will no longer restrain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe, a source in the Greek government said on Friday.

"Greece has tightened the security of its land and maritime borders to the maximum possible level. After the new developments in Idlib, Athens maintain constant contact with the European Union and NATO," the source told reporters.