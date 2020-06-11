Greece Steps Up Health Care in Travel Destinations as Season Begins - Tourism Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Greece braces for reopening of tourism after the coronavirus pandemic by strengthening health care provisions in tourist destinations nationwide, Nikolaos Stamatis, the deputy director of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), told Sputnik.

Greece is due to relaunch tourist arrivals from select countries on June 15.

"We are strengthening the National Healthcare Service in all tourist destinations from Athens to the last island of our country. So that every citizen and every tourist has the care he deserves," Stamatis said.

According to the official, strict hygiene protocols are going to be kept in place despite the reopening, and the GNTO stands ready to intervene whenever experts deem it necessary.

Stamatis also recalled that Greece is going to be selective in terms of countries with which it will open the tourist exchange starting June 15.

As per an earlier communication from the Greek Tourism Ministry, the initial list of countries whose nationals will be allowed to travel to Greece includes 29 states and might be expanded beginning July 1.