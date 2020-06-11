UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Steps Up Health Care In Travel Destinations As Season Begins - Tourism Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Greece Steps Up Health Care in Travel Destinations as Season Begins - Tourism Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Greece braces for reopening of tourism after the coronavirus pandemic by strengthening health care provisions in tourist destinations nationwide, Nikolaos Stamatis, the deputy director of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), told Sputnik.

Greece is due to relaunch tourist arrivals from select countries on June 15.

"We are strengthening the National Healthcare Service in all tourist destinations from Athens to the last island of our country. So that every citizen and every tourist has the care he deserves," Stamatis said.

According to the official, strict hygiene protocols are going to be kept in place despite the reopening, and the GNTO stands ready to intervene whenever experts deem it necessary.

Stamatis also recalled that Greece is going to be selective in terms of countries with which it will open the tourist exchange starting June 15.

As per an earlier communication from the Greek Tourism Ministry, the initial list of countries whose nationals will be allowed to travel to Greece includes 29 states and might be expanded beginning July 1.

Related Topics

Exchange Athens Greece June July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

50 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

51 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

France Extends Maritime Space by Nearly 58,000 Squ ..

5 minutes ago

If US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland, It May ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.