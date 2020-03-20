Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Greece decided to restrict tourist trips to its islands as part of the so-called Stay Home campaign aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis said on Friday

"The government is taking all measures that can help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The main message is that we 'stay home' and restrict our movements to only necessary ones to protect ourselves and our loved ones. In this context, starting from 06:00 a.m. [04:00 GMT] on March 21, 2020, only permanent residents [of the islands] are allowed to come to the islands by ferry.

Whatever flights are operated, they are only available for permanent residents who face an emergency and for supplying islands [with goods], as well as for those wishing to leave the islands," the minister said in a statement.

The Greek Health Ministry said on Friday that it had registered 31 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall number of confirmed cases to 395. Nine people have died in Greece over coronavirus-related complications.