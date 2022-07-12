UrduPoint.com

Greece Supports Listing Odesa Historic Center As UNSECO World Heritage - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday discussed with the mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa joint efforts to include the city's historical center in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"It is a great pleasure to be back in #Odessa today, first of all, to meet with the Mayor, G. Trukhanov and discuss how to coordinate the joint effort so that Odessa's historical center be designated as a cultural monument protected by UNESCO," Dendias said on Twitter.

The Greek official noted his country's historical connection with Odesa.

"In this way we can create a cultural shield to protect this historic site from the consequences of war. It is a historical center that is linked to Greece, first of all because this is where the Greek Revolution began," Dendias added.

The minister also mentioned the digitization of Odessa State Archives of Greek Interest.

"Î will also have the opportunity to attend the signing of an Î‘greement with the #Odessa State Archives, where the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs will co-fund an initiative to digitize the part of the archives relating to the Greek presence here," Dendias concluded.

During his visit to Odesa, Dendias also met with members of the Greek diaspora and Greeks who fled Mariupol.

In 2014, Greece actively supported the coup in Ukraine. Then-Greek Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos was the first European politician to travel to Kiev to congratulate the new regime on coming to power. After visiting Kiev, the politician told reporters that Greece, as the EU president at the time, saw no reason not to recognize the new Ukrainian government, and stressed that the bloc would oppose manifestations of racism, xenophobia, fascism and Nazism, including in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Greece has sent a large number of weapons to Kiev.

