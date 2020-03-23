UrduPoint.com
Greece Suspends Passenger Traffic With Turkey, UK Amid Coronavirus Fears

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Greece suspends car, railroad and vessel traffic with Turkey and air traffic with the United Kingdom as part of measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, alternate government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Greece suspends car, railroad and vessel traffic with Turkey and air traffic with the United Kingdom as part of measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, alternate government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Monday.

"The government imposed new restrictions today. The first thing is a temporary suspension of air traffic with Turkey until April 15, as well as sea, railroad and land traffic with this country. In addition, individuals are prohibited from entering Greece from Turkey in order to prevent and protect public health from the spread of coronavirus," Peloni said at a televised briefing that was held without the presence of journalists.

According to her, Greek citizens and persons with a residence permit in Greece will not be banned from entering the country. The measure also does not entail cargo traffic by land and sea.

"Landings of aircraft from the United Kingdom will also be banned until April 15," the spokeswoman said.

On Sunday, the Greek government imposed a ban on all movements of citizens inside the country until April 6.

There have been 624 verified coronavirus cases in Greece so far, with 17 fatalities.

