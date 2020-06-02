Greece suspends Qatar flights after positive virus tests

Greece on Tuesday said it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until June 15 after multiple coronavirus cases on a flight from Doha to Athens

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Greece on Tuesday said it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until June 15 after multiple coronavirus cases on a flight from Doha to Athens.

The Greek civil protection authority said 12 out of 91 people on a Qatar Airways flight that arrived on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.