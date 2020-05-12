Greece takes over Council of Europe chair amid rights criticism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greece on Friday takes over the rotating chair of Europe's oldest human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, amid criticism over its treatment of asylum seekers

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Greece on Friday takes over the rotating chair of Europe's oldest human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, amid criticism over its treatment of asylum seekers.

The Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday said the May 15-November 18 presidency would focus on "democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights." Critics of Greece's treatment of asylum-seekers, most of whom live in overcrowded, squalid camps, have included the Council of Europe's own human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic.

Mijatovic last week said she "shared" concerns raised by rights groups and the UN refugee agency regarding a new migration bill that was approved by the Greek parliament on Friday.

In addition to shortening the time required to process asylum requests, Mijatovic highlighted an "expanded use of detention" and the creation of closed migrant camps on islands.

There are an estimated 100,000 asylum seekers in Greece, many of them stranded after other European countries shut their borders in the wake of the 2015 migration crisis.

Greece has defended the need to tighten control in island migrant camps, partly to prevent the spread of coronavirus but also to placate locals who have lived at the forefront of the migration crisis since 2015.

"We don't intend to hide any shortcomings under the carpet, we know them and are trying to address them," junior foreign minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told a news teleconference Tuesday.

"We have not violated Council values, and there has not been any serious complaint by this institution as regards the border region of Evros and the Aegean islands," Varvitsiotis said.