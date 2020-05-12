UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Takes Over Council Of Europe Chair Amid Rights Criticism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:51 PM

Greece takes over Council of Europe chair amid rights criticism

Greece on Friday takes over the rotating chair of Europe's oldest human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, amid criticism over its treatment of asylum seekers

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Greece on Friday takes over the rotating chair of Europe's oldest human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, amid criticism over its treatment of asylum seekers.

The Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday said the May 15-November 18 presidency would focus on "democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights." Critics of Greece's treatment of asylum-seekers, most of whom live in overcrowded, squalid camps, have included the Council of Europe's own human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic.

Mijatovic last week said she "shared" concerns raised by rights groups and the UN refugee agency regarding a new migration bill that was approved by the Greek parliament on Friday.

In addition to shortening the time required to process asylum requests, Mijatovic highlighted an "expanded use of detention" and the creation of closed migrant camps on islands.

There are an estimated 100,000 asylum seekers in Greece, many of them stranded after other European countries shut their borders in the wake of the 2015 migration crisis.

Greece has defended the need to tighten control in island migrant camps, partly to prevent the spread of coronavirus but also to placate locals who have lived at the forefront of the migration crisis since 2015.

"We don't intend to hide any shortcomings under the carpet, we know them and are trying to address them," junior foreign minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told a news teleconference Tuesday.

"We have not violated Council values, and there has not been any serious complaint by this institution as regards the border region of Evros and the Aegean islands," Varvitsiotis said.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Parliament Greece May Border 2015 Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

11 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

1 hour ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner for latest technology in agric ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador Lists National Customs That He ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.