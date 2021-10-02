Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A group of 26 female lawyers and judges, along with their families, have arrived in Greece from Afghanistan and will stay there temporarily before being resettled in other countries, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Twenty-six women judges and lawyers, accompanied by their family members, arrived in Athens last night via Tbilisi," the ministry said in a statement.

The women and their families will stay in Greece until "the process for their transfer and settlement in other Western countries that have expressed their willingness to accept them is completed," according to the ministry.

Earlier in September, Athens accepted seven former Afghan female lawmakers with their families pending their resettlement in the United States.

In both cases, the Greek Foreign Ministry has been working with the Migration and Asylum Ministry to ensure that the country welcomes a certain amount of Afghan migrants who fled their homeland in fear of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), as stipulated by Greece's international humanitarian assistance commitments.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August, and several weeks later took over the last free province, Panjshir, thereby seizing full control of Afghanistan. Nations worldwide have since received limited numbers of Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul along with foreign workers in the wake of the Taliban takeover.