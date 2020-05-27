Greece to Allow Tourists From Over 20 Countries From Mid-June as Lockdowns Ease - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Greek government will begin allowing tourists from at least 20 countries to visit from mid-June without the need for individuals to self-isolate upon arrival, as part of efforts to open up the economy and ease COVID-19 lockdown measures, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday citing government sources.

"There will be some 20-25 countries whose nationals will be allowed to come," the daily cited a government source as saying.

According to the source, the list of countries will include Cyprus, Israel, and nations in the Balkans. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the German newspaper Bild on Tuesday that tourists from Germany would be welcome, without the need to quarantine, from June 15.

International travelers from EU countries, except Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are allowed to fly into Athens at the present time, although they must spend a minimum of two weeks in self-isolation.

According to the European Union's statistical commission Eurostat, tourism provided 26 percent of all employment in Greece's business sector in 2017 and the industry contributes more than one-fifth of the country's GDP.

The European Commission has pledged to provide financial support to the bloc's tourism industry and has made a pledge of 8 billion Euros ($8.8 billion) to support small- and medium-sized businesses, including those catering to tourists.