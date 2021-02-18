UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Announce Selective Lift Of Foreign Arrivals Ban In 2 Weeks - Travel Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Greece to Announce Selective Lift of Foreign Arrivals Ban in 2 Weeks - Travel Company

Greece is poised to reopen borders to arrivals from Russia and several other countries, with the announcement of details and timetables expected within the next two weeks, Tez Tour Greece CEO Dimitris Charitidis told Sputnik on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Greece is poised to reopen borders to arrivals from Russia and several other countries, with the announcement of details and timetables expected within the next two weeks, Tez Tour Greece CEO Dimitris Charitidis told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the information from the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organisation, the [Greek authorities] will announce the reopening of borders in the next 10 to 14 days. Naturally, Russia will be among the countries for which Greece will be open," Charitidis said.

With regard to arrivals from Russia, Charitidis said that "all the restrictions will likely be lifted before Easter, which is celebrated on May 2 this year.

"

When borders reopen, Greece will be letting in 500 Russian visitors per week, making the entry conditional upon either a proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, according to the executive.

Greece does not want to wait until the reopening decision goes through at the European level, which is why it is discussing the lift of travel restrictions with Russia and other countries, such as Israel and the United Kingdom, bilaterally, Charitidis said.

In 2019, around 800,000 Russians visited Greece. Charitidis' expectation is that this number will reach at least 450,000 this year.

Related Topics

Israel Russia United Kingdom Greece May 2019 All From

Recent Stories

SSP transfers three SHOs as street crime surged

5 minutes ago

AC for provision of modern education facilities to ..

5 minutes ago

Ruling party to discourage horse trading through o ..

12 minutes ago

NBF to publish single national curriculum books

12 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in firing incident

12 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan completes scrutiny ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.