Greece to Ban Entry for Tourists From Balkans Without Negative COVID-19 Test Results

The Greek authorities have decided to tighten control at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, the government's spokesman said on Friday, adding that only travelers with negative COVID-19 test results would be let inside the country starting Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Greek authorities have decided to tighten control at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, the government's spokesman said on Friday, adding that only travelers with negative COVID-19 test results would be let inside the country starting Tuesday.

"The increase in imported and domestic cases of [COVID-19] infection is alarming. We need to slow down dangerous complacency because the coronavirus has not left. It is here and it feeds on our unacceptable calmness. At the same time, it dictates additional measures for arriving tourists, mainly from neighboring Balkan countries," Stelios Petsas said after a teleconference chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The spokesman added that anyone traveling for non-essential reasons must show the results of a test conducted within 72 hours before entering Greece, starting on Tuesday at 6 a.

m. (03:00 GMT) at the border crossing.

"Secondly, the requirement to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) remains valid. The minimum time for filling out the PLF is limited to 24 hours, instead of the previous 48 hours, before arriving in Greece," Petsas noted.

The official went on to say that the number of inspections for compliance with sanitary protocols had also increased. Dozens of inspectors will conduct more than 300 checks throughout Greece until Sunday.

Over the past week, small clusters of COVID-19 were registered in Greece's remote parts, such as the island of Thassos. On Thursday, the country registered a record high of 50 cases, 27 of which were imported. Of those 27 infections, 24 were detected at the country's borders or airports and three were among travelers who were already in the country.

The cumulative number of cases in Greece has now grown to over 3,600.