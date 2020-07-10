UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Ban Entry For Tourists From Balkans Without Negative COVID-19 Test Results

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Greece to Ban Entry for Tourists From Balkans Without Negative COVID-19 Test Results

The Greek authorities have decided to tighten control at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, the government's spokesman said on Friday, adding that only travelers with negative COVID-19 test results would be let inside the country starting Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Greek authorities have decided to tighten control at the Promachonas border crossing with Bulgaria, the government's spokesman said on Friday, adding that only travelers with negative COVID-19 test results would be let inside the country starting Tuesday.

"The increase in imported and domestic cases of [COVID-19] infection is alarming. We need to slow down dangerous complacency because the coronavirus has not left. It is here and it feeds on our unacceptable calmness. At the same time, it dictates additional measures for arriving tourists, mainly from neighboring Balkan countries," Stelios Petsas said after a teleconference chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The spokesman added that anyone traveling for non-essential reasons must show the results of a test conducted within 72 hours before entering Greece, starting on Tuesday at 6 a.

m. (03:00 GMT) at the border crossing.

"Secondly, the requirement to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) remains valid. The minimum time for filling out the PLF is limited to 24 hours, instead of the previous 48 hours, before arriving in Greece," Petsas noted.

The official went on to say that the number of inspections for compliance with sanitary protocols had also increased. Dozens of inspectors will conduct more than 300 checks throughout Greece until Sunday.

Over the past week, small clusters of COVID-19 were registered in Greece's remote parts, such as the island of Thassos. On Thursday, the country registered a record high of 50 cases, 27 of which were imported. Of those 27 infections, 24 were detected at the country's borders or airports and three were among travelers who were already in the country.

The cumulative number of cases in Greece has now grown to over 3,600.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Bulgaria Greece Border Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Young boy dies in road mishap in Mithi

5 minutes ago

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau to reopen places of wo ..

5 minutes ago

15 years for German who shot dead parents and four ..

5 minutes ago

KP govt takes steps to ensure supply energy to all ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.