Greece to ban outdoor gatherings of over 10 in virus move

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greece will ban outdoor gatherings of 10 people of more, officials announced Wednesday as the new coronavirus infection tally rose to 418

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece will ban outdoor gatherings of 10 people of more, officials announced Wednesday as the new coronavirus infection tally rose to 418.

"As of tomorrow, outdoor public gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited," Nikos Hardalias, head of Greece's civil protection authority, told reporters.

The measure which takes effect Thursday, carries a 1,000-euro fine.

Greek authorities have imposed increasing restrictions in recent weeks to discourage people from gathering on beaches, squares and other public areas.

Total virus cases in Greece are roughly estimated at 2,000-3,000 as not all those infected undergo testing, said Sotiris Tsiodras, the health ministry's special spokesman on the virus.

Tsiodras confirmed 31 new cases on Wednesday.

Five people have died.

There are currently 120 beds available for coronavirus patients requiring emergency care, the health ministry said.

Thirteen people are now in intensive care.

Greece's health system is still recovering from the effects of a decade-long austerity crisis that brought budget cuts and thousands of layoffs.

The government has now put out a call for 2,000 additional medical staff.