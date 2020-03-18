UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Ban Outdoor Gatherings Of Over 10 In Virus Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

Greece to ban outdoor gatherings of over 10 in virus move

Greece will ban outdoor gatherings of 10 people of more, officials announced Wednesday as the new coronavirus infection tally rose to 418

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece will ban outdoor gatherings of 10 people of more, officials announced Wednesday as the new coronavirus infection tally rose to 418.

"As of tomorrow, outdoor public gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited," Nikos Hardalias, head of Greece's civil protection authority, told reporters.

The measure which takes effect Thursday, carries a 1,000-euro fine.

Greek authorities have imposed increasing restrictions in recent weeks to discourage people from gathering on beaches, squares and other public areas.

Total virus cases in Greece are roughly estimated at 2,000-3,000 as not all those infected undergo testing, said Sotiris Tsiodras, the health ministry's special spokesman on the virus.

Tsiodras confirmed 31 new cases on Wednesday.

Five people have died.

There are currently 120 beds available for coronavirus patients requiring emergency care, the health ministry said.

Thirteen people are now in intensive care.

Greece's health system is still recovering from the effects of a decade-long austerity crisis that brought budget cuts and thousands of layoffs.

The government has now put out a call for 2,000 additional medical staff.

Related Topics

Budget Fine Died Greece All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

2 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

2 minutes ago

Trump says 'not happy' with China journalist expul ..

2 minutes ago

Anderson fears virus could wreck English cricket s ..

2 minutes ago

Norway proposes extended government powers over co ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands provision of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.