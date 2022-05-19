UrduPoint.com

Greece To Ban Sale Of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

Published May 19, 2022

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Greece will impose a ban on a sale of vehicles with internal-combustion engines from 2030, also prohibiting a production of electricity from solid fossil fuel, or brown coal, from 2029, according to a draft law on climate protection, submitted to the country's parliament on Wednesday.

The draft bill includes measures to phase out the use of fossil fuel in transport, construction and electricity generation.

By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced by at least 55%, and by 2040 by 80% compared to the emissions level of 1990, according to the draft law. The production of electricity from solid fossil fuels is prohibited from December 31, 2028, with the term of brown coal use able to be shortened.

From January 1, 2024, at least a quarter of new leased or purchased passenger cars in companies is expected be fully electric or hybrid electric, according to the legislation.

Also, from January 1, 2030, new passenger and light commercial vehicles can be registered only if they have zero emissions, the law said, which means that from 2030 registration of new cars with internal combustion engines will be prohibited.

The law also bans the sale and installation of diesel heating in buildings from January 1, 2025, and the sale of fuel oil is allowed only if at least 30% of renewable liquid fuel, or biofuel, constitutes its volume.

