UrduPoint.com

Greece To Buy Three Frigates From France

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:42 PM

Greece to buy three frigates from France

Greece will buy three frigates from France as part of a deeper "strategic partnership" between the two countries to defend their shared interests in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday

Paris, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece will buy three frigates from France as part of a deeper "strategic partnership" between the two countries to defend their shared interests in the Mediterranean, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

The deal marks "an audacious first step towards European strategic autonomy", Macron said at a signing ceremony with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace.

He called Athens' decision to buy the Belharra ships "a sign of confidence" in France's defence industry, against competition notably from the American group Lockheed Martin, according to press reports.

The deal also sends a signal from Paris after its stinging loss of a multibillion-euro contract for submarines with Australia, which announced it would instead sign a deal for nuclear-powered subs from the US.

Macron has long insisted that Europe needs to develop its own defence capabilities and no longer be so reliant on the United States.

"Today is a historic day for Greece and France. We have decided to upgrade our bilateral defensive cooperation," Mitsotakis said.

He said the agreement involves "mutual support" and "joint action at all levels," though no financial details of the contract were given.

Mitsotakis added that the French deal would have not affect a defence cooperation agreement under discussion between Greece and the US, despite the tensions sparked between the EU and Washington after the Australia submarines row.

The agreement is "not antagonistic" to the Greek-US relationship, he said, citing how "France stood by us during difficult times in the summer of 2020", a reference to Turkey's challenge of Greek territorial rights in the Aegean Sea.

Macron also vowed that the US-Australia pact would not impact France's strategy for the Indo-Pacific region, where China has made no secret of its desire to exercise significant military sway.

"We have one million fellow citizens who live in this region, and over 8,000 soldiers deployed there," Macron said, referring to France's presence through several overseas territories in the region.

He added, however, that "Europeans must stop being naive" regarding geopolitical competitions, while confirming that France's ambassador to Washington, called home in the wake of the subs crisis, would return on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Europe Turkey China Washington France Paris Athens Buy United States Greece 2020 All From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Hungarian Ambas ..

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Summons Hungarian Ambassador to Discuss Budapest-Gazp ..

1 minute ago
 UK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans- ..

UK to Start First Round of Talks on Joining Trans-Pacific Trade Bloc

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 8 new community cases of COVID ..

New Zealand reports 8 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 Empowered LG system imperative to address people's ..

Empowered LG system imperative to address people's problems, says Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitution Amendme ..

Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitution Amendments No Later Than February - L ..

8 minutes ago
 Man charged with murder of UK teacher

Man charged with murder of UK teacher

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.