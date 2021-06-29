Greece to Create Mask-Free Indoor Zones for People With COVID-19 Immunity - Minister

Greece will introduce special "immune-only" zones in restaurants, entertainment centers, where people with antibodies to COVID-19 will be exempt from wearing masks, Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis said Tuesday

Starting from July 15, food service providers and centers that hold entertainment and sports events will offer "immune-only" zones for vaccinated or recovered people and "mixed" zones for those not vaccinated. To enter a "mixed" zone guests will have to submit a negative PCR-test result. Whether the venue will welcome only immune customers or not is up to business owners.

"The Government takes into account suggestions of the National Bioethics Commission, and in cooperation with the Committee of Infectious Diseases introduces the system which protects the health of community from a new wave of pandemic but also lets smoothly get back to economic and social activity in the form we want to see it," Georgiadis said to a briefing.

"Immune-only" zones will be able to operate at 85% capacity, while "mixed" zones will be allowed to accept 50% of guests. To visit the outdoor venue, guests will have to submit a negative PCR-test result too.

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis noted that the restriction is binding only for places associated with high infection risk, calling the initiative an "advanced practice," which is also used abroad.