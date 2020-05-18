Greece to Discuss Resuming Travel With Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania on Tuesday - Spokesman

Top officials from Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania will hold a Tuesday meeting to discuss the resumption of travel between the countries, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Top officials from Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania will hold a Tuesday meeting to discuss the resumption of travel between the countries, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

"A summit on four-way cooperation between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia will take place via videoconference on Tuesday, May 19. The main topic will be an exchange of experience on fighting the coronavirus, [and] measures to soften [lockdown] restrictions adopted by neighboring countries, and a gradual resumption of travel between them. The videoconference will include the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the president of Serbia, as well as the ministers of foreign affairs, health, and tourism from the four countries among the participants," Petsas said during a briefing.

He added that the Greek government was working on a coordinated plan to resume tourism. When asked about opening seasonal hotels, Petsas said that the decision would be made depending on the dynamic of the pandemic.

Greece began easing the COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the month, allowing travel between islands, holding religious services and retail businesses to reopen.

The country has confirmed a total of 2,834 cases, with the death toll at 163.