Greece To Donate Total Of 5.3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Other Countries - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Greece has already sent 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries, plans to send one more million in the coming weeks, and further 3 million doses in the next few months, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

The official noted, speaking at an online summit on the pandemic on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, that these measures were undertaken either through bilateral agreements or via the COVAX sharing program.

Mitsotakis said that he was proud of the role Greece was playing in the international efforts on the global immunization.

The prime minister urged the international community to step up the efforts to broaden the access to safe vaccines everywhere, as the least privileged countries had faced the most bitter aftermath of the pandemic.

It is also vital to study how institutions can boost funding to solve the global health and social welfare situation, according to the Greek official.

