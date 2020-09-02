Greece to Enforce Quota of 500 Russian Arrivals Per Week Through Technical Means - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Greek authorities will use technical means to ensure that no more than 500 Russian citizens enter the country per week from September 7, the date when the Mediterranean country will partially open its borders for Russian nationals, the press department of the Greek Embassy in Russia told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In the early hours of the morning, the Greek government announced that a two-week trial will run from September 7-21, which will see up to 500 Russian nationals allowed to enter the country per week. Individuals entering Greece must be in possession of a negative PCR test for COVID-19, conducted no more than 72 hours before their arrival, officials said.

The embassy confirmed that the Greek authorities will use technical means to ensure that this quota is not exceeded, adding that some Russian nationals may be tested at the airport upon arrival.

"Those who take the test should stay at their hotel until the results come out, usually a few hours later or maybe a day.

As for the quota of 500, it is a trial. It will be ensured through technical means," the Greek embassy said in a statement.

Russian citizens will be allowed to arrive in Greece exclusively by air, and only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion on the island of Crete. Prospective travelers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form, available online, before arriving.

The Greek authorities began allowing international arrivals from other EU member states and a handful of non-EU countries on July 1, although Russia at this time was not included on the list.

Since the start of the outbreak, 10,524 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Greece, and the country's death toll stands at 271. A surge in positive tests has been observed over recent weeks, and 207 new positive tests were confirmed by public health officials on Tuesday.