- Home
- World
- News
- Greece to Enhance Control Over Measures to Prevent Coronavirus - Prime Minister's Office
Greece To Enhance Control Over Measures To Prevent Coronavirus - Prime Minister's Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:23 PM
Greece will tighten its control over the compliance with measures aimed at preventing the coronavirus and introduce additional restrictions at the local level if necessary due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday after a government meeting on the pandemic
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Greece will tighten its control over the compliance with measures aimed at preventing the coronavirus and introduce additional restrictions at the local level if necessary due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday after a government meeting on the pandemic.
The daily increment of COVID-19 cases has been rising since early June, with 97 being recorded over the past four days amid a gradual relaxation of the lockdown restrictions. Of those 97 cases, almost a third of infected people came from abroad.
"During the meeting, epidemiological data were studied, the participants noted the need for strict implementation of measures that were introduced taking into account a gradual return to a new everyday life.
For this reason, control will be strengthened and additional measures will be taken at the local level, if necessary," the office said in a statement.
Staring May 4, Greece began easing its COVID-19 restrictions amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, allowing travel between islands, the holding of religious services and retail businesses to reopen. So far, the country has confirmed a total of 3,049 cases, including 182 deaths and 1,374 recoveries.