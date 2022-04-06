Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Greece announced Wednesday that it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats, becoming the latest EU country to order such expulsions amid increasing outrage over the war in Ukraine.

"Greek authorities have declared 12 members of diplomatic and consular missions of the Russian Federation accredited in Greece... as personae non gratae," the foreign ministry said.

Coordinated moves by other countries saw more than 200 envoys and staff sent home in 48 hours earlier this week.

Germany and France announced around 75 expulsions between them Monday.

Countries including Italy, Spain and Slovenia followed suit on Tuesday -- while the European Union itself declared "persona non grata" a group of Russian officials working with its institutions.

Athens did not specifically mention the Ukraine conflict, but said its move Wednesday came under the 1961 and 1963 Vienna conventions governing diplomatic and consular affairs.

The Greek foreign ministry said the Russian ambassador had been informed of the decision. No timeframe was given for the diplomats' departure.