Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

Greece announced Wednesday that it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats, becoming the latest EU country to order such expulsions amid increasing outrage over the war in Ukraine

Athens, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Greece announced Wednesday that it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats, becoming the latest EU country to order such expulsions amid increasing outrage over the war in Ukraine.

"Greek authorities have declared 12 members of diplomatic and consular missions of the Russian Federation accredited in Greece... as personae non gratae," the foreign ministry said.

It did not specifically mention the Ukraine conflict, but said the move came under 1961 and 1963 Vienna conventions governing diplomatic and consular affairs.

The ministry said the Russian ambassador had been informed of the decision.

No timeframe was given for the diplomats' departure.

Russia's embassy in Greece warned on its Facebook page that "this action will not be without consequences," adding that it had "vigorously protested against this unjustified and aggressive move that will destroy all of our bilateral relations even further".

Though a traditional Russia ally bound by centuries of tradition and a shared Orthodox Christian faith, Greece has unequivocally condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Athens has sent Kiev humanitarian and lethal aid, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to address the Greek parliament on Thursday.