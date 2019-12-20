Greece to extradite Russian bitcoin suspect to France

Greece's justice ministry has decided to extradite to France Russian Alexander Vinnik, who headed the bitcoin exchange BTC-e, on suspicion of money laundering, a ministry source said Friday

Vinnik, 40, had gone on hunger strike last year to prevent his extradition, and is prepared to resume his protest, his lawyer Zoe Constantopoulou said.

The French warrant says Vinnik defrauded more than 100 people in six French cities between 2016 and 2018.

Also sought by the US and Russia, Vinnik has been in Greek custody since his arrest in July 2017 in the tourist resort of Halkidiki.

Separate Greek court decisions had previously approved the extradition requests of all three countries. The final decision was up to the justice ministry.

Vinnik wants to be extradited to Russia, where he is wanted on lesser fraud charges.

His wife and two children live there, and his lawyers claim that his life would be in danger if he was extradited to France or the US.

BTC-e, founded in 2011, became one of the world's largest and most widely used digital Currency exchanges.

According to judicial sources, BTC-e is also suspected of having played a role in online extortion and other cyber-crimes.