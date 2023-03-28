UrduPoint.com

Greece To Hold Parliamentary Elections In May - Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Greece to Hold Parliamentary Elections in May - Prime Minister Mitsotakis

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Greece's parliamentary elections will be held in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting.

"The country and the citizens need clear horizons. The general elections will take place on May 21, at the end of the four-year term of the current government, as I promised. And if a clear majority is not secured in the first round, a second round will take place in early July," he said.

He also noted that the current simple proportional representation system might not allow the formation of a stable government with a majority of seats.

According to Greek media reports, Mitsotakis had previously avoided giving an exact date in an attempt to delay the elections in the hope of narrowing the popularity gap between his governing New Democracy party and the largest opposition party, Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The elections will occur in the shadow of the rail disaster on March 1, 2023 near the city of Larissa, in which 57 people were killed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Larissa Alliance Greece March May July Media Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haemat ..

Emirates Health Services opens Children’s Haematology Clinic at Ras Al Khaimah ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Mari ..

Sharjah Ruler issues a law regulating Sharjah Maritime Academy

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 20 ..

Dubai Police launches Spring Forum for Students 2023

30 minutes ago
 Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar ..

Rupee registers slight increase against US dollar in interbank market

36 minutes ago
 Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowm ..

Danube Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign with AED 5 ..

45 minutes ago
 MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.