Open Menu

Greece To Hold Parliamentary Elections On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Greece to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Greece is set to hold its second parliamentary elections in five weeks on Sunday.

Since no party won an absolute majority of 151 or more seats in the 300-seat parliament during the latest round on May 21, the newly elected parliament was dissolved and Greeks will cast a vote for the second time.

The conservative New Democracy party, led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is expected to win, with polls giving it at least 146 seats. The left-wing opposition party Syriza is expected to come in second.

This time, the vote will be held under the proportional party list system, in which several candidates are elected based on their position on the electoral list proposed by their party. The leading party is rewarded with up to 50 bonus seats.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Greece May Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

8 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

8 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

11 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

13 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

14 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

14 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

14 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

15 hours ago

More Stories From World