Greece to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Greece is set to hold its second parliamentary elections in five weeks on Sunday.

Since no party won an absolute majority of 151 or more seats in the 300-seat parliament during the latest round on May 21, the newly elected parliament was dissolved and Greeks will cast a vote for the second time.

The conservative New Democracy party, led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is expected to win, with polls giving it at least 146 seats. The left-wing opposition party Syriza is expected to come in second.

This time, the vote will be held under the proportional party list system, in which several candidates are elected based on their position on the electoral list proposed by their party. The leading party is rewarded with up to 50 bonus seats.