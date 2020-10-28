Greece to Impose Lockdown in 2 Northern Regions From Thursday - Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Greece will introduce a lockdown in the northern regions of Ioannina and Serres starting from Thursday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nikos Hardalias, deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, said on Tuesday.

Like many other European countries, Greece has been seeing a spike in daily registered coronavirus cases this month a single-day record of over 1,000 cases was confirmed on Tuesday.

The red alert level, which envisions imposing additional coronavirus-related restrictions, will be introduced in Ioannina and Serres on Thursday morning, Hardalias said during a briefing.

The extra measures involve the wearing of masks, restrictions on travel and a ban on mass gatherings.

Greece has already imposed a similar lockdown in Kozani and Kastoria regions, also located in the country's north. At the same time, Hardalias said that the health crisis in Thessaloniki and Larissa is challenging.

To date, Greece has confirmed over 32,000 cases, including nearly 10,000 recoveries and 593 deaths.