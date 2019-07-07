UrduPoint.com
Greece To Inaugurate Opposition Leader As Prime Minister On Monday - Reports

Sun 07th July 2019

Greece to Inaugurate Opposition Leader as Prime Minister on Monday - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of opposition New Democracy party, will be sworn in as Greek prime minister on Monday, local media said.

Mitsotakis's conservatives are projected to get absolute majority in the 300-seat parliament after winning 39.37 percent of the vote, according to returns from 43 percent of polling stations.

"The inauguration of new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take place at 1 p.m. [10:00 GMT]," a New Democracy source was quoted as saying by the AMNA news agency.

Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tispras has reportedly congratulated his challenger on his victory. He called the snap election after the ruling leftist Syriza party lost to New Democracy in the European Parliament vote last May.

