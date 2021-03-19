Greece to Increase Weekly Entry Quota for Russians to 4,000 From 500 - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Greece intends to increase the number of entry permits for Russian citizens to 4,000 from 500 per week to serve more passengers, and intends to receive all Russians from May, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Thursday during a teleconference with Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev.

Varvitsiotis and Savelyev are co-chairs of the Mixed Russian-Greek Commission on Economic, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. During the teleconference, the preparation of the meeting of the commission was discussed.