Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:50 PM

Greece To Introduce Lockdown in Thessaloniki on November 3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece is introducing a two-week lockdown in Thessaloniki and the northern city of Serres to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said at a briefing on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Greece is introducing a two-week lockdown in Thessaloniki and the northern city of Serres to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said at a briefing on Monday.

Everything except for schools will remain closed. To leave houses people will have to seek permission via text message.

"The Prime Minister, having contacted the Minister of Health, decided to introduce local isolation in the Thessaloniki and Serres regions from 6:00 a.m on November 3, 2020, for 14 days. This local lockdown is significantly different from the general lockdown that was in force in the spring.

Schools at all levels will remain open, with all protection measures which are in effect from the beginning of the school year," Petsas said.

Flights to and from Thessaloniki airport without a significant reason will also be suspended under the measure, which comes into force early Tuesday.

Although Greece is among the countries with the best epidemiological situation, the incidence in the country is rapidly growing. To date, Greece has confirmed around 40,900 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 635.

