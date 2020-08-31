UrduPoint.com
Greece To Look Into Recent Drug Seizures In Evros Region - Reports

Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Greece's anti-terror unit has launched an investigation into the recent seizures of the Captagon codrug, known as the Jihadi Pill, at the Greek-Turkish border in the Evros region, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Monday

According to the Greek news outlet, the police of Komotini and Alexandroupoli have seized 13,213 pills in six cases five of them within forty days. The drugs are said to have been smuggled by illegal immigrants in their backpacks.

Police officials told Kathimerini that two Turkish cartels are responsible for drug and human trafficking in the region and they use methods similar to Mexican cartels, making people pay for crossing the border by working as mules.

Captagon, also known as fenethylline, is a drug produced by synthesizing two other drugs, amphetamine and theophylline. It was launched into prominence by media reports about the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) using it as a stimulant for its fighters.

