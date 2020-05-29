UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Open Airports To Arrivals From 29 Countries From June 15

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:43 PM

Greece to open airports to arrivals from 29 countries from June 15

Greece said Friday it would reopen its airports in Athens and Thessaloniki to arrivals from 29 countries from June 15, the start of the tourist season

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Greece said Friday it would reopen its airports in Athens and Thessaloniki to arrivals from 29 countries from June 15, the start of the tourist season.

Visitors would be allowed to fly into Greece from 16 EU countries, including Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Czech Republic, Baltic countries, Cyprus and Malta, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

But the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic -- such as France, Spain, Britain and Italy -- were not on the list.

Related Topics

France Germany Thessaloniki Athens Austria Spain Italy Czech Republic Finland Cyprus Malta Greece Denmark June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister inquires about health of provincial ..

4 seconds ago

Aleem Khan terms flour mills statement one sided

6 seconds ago

Consultancy Services agreement for Murunj Dam proj ..

8 seconds ago

Former Mexico star Galindo undergoes brain surgery ..

10 seconds ago

Govt taking steps for protection of children: Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Austria to relax mandatory mask rules in virus fig ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.