Greece to Open Borders With Sweden on July 22, US, Non-EU States in Late July - Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Direct flights from Greece to Sweden will resume starting July 22, while air traffic with the US and a number of non-EU countries will resume starting late July depending on the epidemiological situation, Stelios Petsas, the Greek government's spokesman, said on Monday.

On July 1, Greece resumed direct flights with most EU countries, with airports on all Greek islands restarting operations. The list did not include a number of countries, including Sweden, where authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of Athens and encouraged their tourists to think about whether they should go on vacation to Greece.

"In addition, we open direct flights from Sweden from July 22. At the same time, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in countries outside the European Union, such as the US, the opening of direct flights from the end of July 2020 is being considered, with the obligation to show a negative result of the molecular test for the coronavirus, which will be done 72 hours before entering Greece," Petsas said at a briefing.

The government spokesman also said that starting Wednesday, direct flights from the UK would be resumed, as planned.

In addition, the official stated that checks of tourists at all entrances to the country, especially at the Promachonas checkpoint and the border with Bulgaria, as well as at the checkpoint from Albania.

"From July 1-11, 67,797 tests were conducted at the entrances to the country, of which 218 were positive. Only 0.35 percent. Nevertheless, the data show that there are four times more positive tests at Promachonas than, for example, at the Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos," Petsas added.

Those who present fake documents with test results at the border will be fined, the spokesman stated.