Greece to Open COVID-19 Mobile Medical Unit in Hotspot City of Thessaloniki - Reports

The Greek armed forces will deploy a mobile medical unit for coronavirus patients near a military hospital in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city that has become the main virus hotspot in the country, Ekathimerini reported on Monday

The unit will not have intensive care unit beds.

The plans come as the situation in the northern city of Thessaloniki remains very tense.

The city accounts for the most of new cases reported in the country, triggering fears of it repeating the fate of Bergamo, the hardest-hit Italian city whose health system was overwhelmed by the inflow of patients during the first wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Greece reported 1,498 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 91,619. Thessaloniki recorded 305 new infections, again leaving behind the other regions. The country's death toll rose by 103 to 1,630. The number of patients on ventilators has hit a record 540.