Greece To Quarantine All Incoming Travelers For 14 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Greece will put all incoming travelers into quarantine for two weeks as part of the response to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, an acting government spokeswoman said Monday

"Everyone coming to Greece will go into mandatory home quarantine for 14 days ... Those who break this rule will be fined," Aristotelia Peloni told reporters, specifying that the fine would be 5,000 Euros ($5,600).

Peloni said that travelers would be isolated regardless of their nationality. She urged Greeks to stay at home to stop the virus from spreading further and predicted that the health crisis would only get worse in April.

"No country can be in full control of this problem. We have been doing what has to be done, including taking these new measures. The Greek government calls on everyone to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus," she said.

The government has closed schools, universities, movie theaters and gyms, and will shut all non-essential businesses, including bars and restaurants. Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks will remain open, Peloni said.

