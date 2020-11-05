Greece to re-enter virus lockdown from Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Greece will re-enter a lockdown from Saturday for three weeks to battle a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced.

"It was a difficult decision" but "measures must be taken for three weeks to overcome this second wave", he told a videoconference on Thursday. Under the measures, Greeks can only leave their homes with authorisation.