Greece To Re-enter Virus Lockdown From Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:55 PM

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Greece will re-enter a lockdown from Saturday for three weeks to battle a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced.

"It was a difficult decision" but "measures must be taken for three weeks to overcome this second wave", he told a videoconference on Thursday. Under the measures, Greeks can only leave their homes with authorisation.

More Stories From World

