Greece To Receive 3Mln Doses Of Oxford Vaccine Against COVID-19 By Mid-2021 - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Greece to Receive 3Mln Doses of Oxford Vaccine Against COVID-19 by Mid-2021 - Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Greece will receive 3 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 that is being developed by the University of Oxford in cooperation with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca by June of next year, provided that phase four of the clinical trials yields positive results, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias told the Skai broadcaster on Tuesday.

"In late December, January, February, March, May and June, if all goes well, Greece will receive the vaccine in seven batches. We will start with 700,000 doses in December, which will be a single or double dose, and there will be a total of around 3 million doses," Kikilias said.

Kikilias said the national health care system had been strengthened with the help of more than 6,500 new doctors, nurses and other staff. The number of intensive care beds will double by the end of the year, he added.

The European Commission reached on Friday its first agreement with AstraZeneca on purchasing the prospective vaccine against the coronavirus and distributing it to countries in need. The agreement prescribes the purchase of 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option to purchase 100 million more, on behalf of EU member states.

Greece has so far confirmed 7,222 cases of COVID-19 and 230 fatalities.

