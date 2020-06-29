Greece to Reopen Border Crossings With Balkans, Turkey on July 1 - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Greece is set to reopen border crossings with Balkan countries and Turkey on July 1 as part of ongoing efforts to welcome back tourists as the coronavirus recedes, national media reported on Monday, citing the government's spokesman.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the country will reopen half of its 14 border crossings in the north on Wednesday.

In addition, all airports are set to open to international flights, cabinet spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Starting the same day, yachts and other vessels from abroad will be allowed to dock at Greek ports.

Greece opened to travelers from 29 countries, most of which in Europe, on June 15.

