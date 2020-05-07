UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece To Reopen Museums Mid-June: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

Greece to reopen museums mid-June: minister

Museums shuttered by the coronavirus crisis in Greece will reopen on June 15, the culture minister said Thursday amid steps by the government to salvage the vital tourism season

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Museums shuttered by the coronavirus crisis in Greece will reopen on June 15, the culture minister said Thursday amid steps by the government to salvage the vital tourism season.

Athens expects the economy to contract at least 4.

7 percent this year, partly due to the loss of tourism income from key markets such as Germany, Britain and the United States.

With 147 deaths from the virus, Greece this week gradually began reopening after a six-week lockdown.

"Our aim is to keep culture active... we don't want a scene without culture because of the pandemic," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told a news teleconference.

"If things go smoothly, some of these initiatives could begin sooner," she said.

Related Topics

Germany United States Greece June Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

21 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

European Commission Expects Rescheduled Presidenti ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.