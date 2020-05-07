Greece to reopen museums mid-June: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Museums shuttered by the coronavirus crisis in Greece will reopen on June 15, the culture minister said Thursday amid steps by the government to salvage the vital tourism season

Athens expects the economy to contract at least 4.

7 percent this year, partly due to the loss of tourism income from key markets such as Germany, Britain and the United States.

With 147 deaths from the virus, Greece this week gradually began reopening after a six-week lockdown.

"Our aim is to keep culture active... we don't want a scene without culture because of the pandemic," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told a news teleconference.

"If things go smoothly, some of these initiatives could begin sooner," she said.