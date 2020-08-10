Greece to Require Negative COVID Test for Entry From Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Greek authorities to obligate tourists entering the country from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands to present a negative test for the coronavirus infection, Aristotelia Peloni, the deputy government spokesperson, said on Monday.

"Based on an assessment of epidemiological data, it was decided that starting from August 17, a negative molecular test [PCR] for coronavirus will be required for those flying from the following countries: Sweden, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands," Peloni said in a broadcast by a government tv channel.

A negative PCR test is also mandatory for all who enter through land borders, and should be passed 72 hours before entry, the deputy spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Greece registered a single-day COVID-19 record of 203 new infections, with 29 of them detected during border checks in tourists entering the country. Greece's overall COVID-19 tally amounts to 5,623 cases, with a death toll of 212.