Greece To Restart Rail Traffic From March 22 - Transport Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Rail traffic will gradually restart in Greece starting from March 22 and the complete reboot is tentatively scheduled for April, Minister of State in charge of the transport ministry, Giorgos Gerapetritis, said Tuesday.

Greece suspended rail traffic after a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on in Tempi, between Athens and Thessaloniki, killing 57 people.

Ex-Transport Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis resigned amid debate over rail safety.

"Operations will restart gradually in five phases (every five days), with a proposed start on March 22, 2023," the minister said in a statement.

Gerapetritis argued that the reboot was needed to regain public confidence and revive freight transport to neighboring countries. He also said that further delays increased the risk of sabotage and theft.

