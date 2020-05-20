UrduPoint.com
Greece To Restart Tourism June 15, Intnl Flights July 1: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Greece will restart its tourism season on June 15 in a key boost to the economy after the virus lockdown, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday, adding that international flights would resume on July 1.

"The tourism period begins June 15, when seasonal hotels can reopen, and direct international flights to our tourist destinations will gradually begin July 1," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

