Greece to Restore Damaged Maternity Hospital in Mariupol - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Greece will rebuild a maternity hospital that was damaged in Mariupol earlier this month, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Mariupol has over 100,000 Ukrainians of Greek origin.

"When the hostilities are over and the restoration process begins, the Greek government will undertake the task to reconstruct the Mariupol Maternity Hospital - which was bombed recently - as a small tangible support to the great reconstruction effort that Ukraine will have to do, when the hostilities end, hopefully soon," the prime minister said in a statement after talks with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian and Western media accused Russia of attacking a Mariupol maternity hospital, providing photos of the aftermath of the alleged strike, which Moscow said was staged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the hospital had long ago been captured by Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion, with personnel and patients expelled, calling the reports of civilian deaths a "provocation."

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations have rolled out a sanction campaign against Moscow.