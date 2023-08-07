Greece to Send 2 Planes to Put Out Fire On Cyprus - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Greece will send two Canadair firefighting aircraft to Cyprus on Monday to help it with putting out a large fire in the district of Limassol, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"Greece will send two Canadair firefighting aircraft to Cyprus tomorrow morning (on Monday) to assist in combating the large fire in Limassol district, following relevant communication b/w (between) FM Giorgos Gerapetritis w/ (with) his Cyprus counterpart (Constantinos Kombos) & w/ (with Greek Civil Protection) Minister (Vassilis) Kikilias," the ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The fire started in mountains near the southern Cypriot city of Limassol on Sunday. On Monday morning, firefighting aircraft launched efforts to put out the fire. Apart from the two Greek planes, one more from Lebanon will add to the large-scale extinguishing operation. Local media reported that the Cypriot authorities had also requested aid from the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism and Israel.

In July, Cyprus sent two planes to Greece to assist the country in extinguishing massive wildfires that broke out the island of Rhodes, prompting mass evacuations of local residents and tourists.