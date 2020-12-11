UrduPoint.com
Greece To Shorten Quarantine, Open Churches For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Greece will slash quarantine time for incoming travellers and reopen churches for Christmas, a government spokesman said Friday, although coronavirus infection rates remain high

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Greece will slash quarantine time for incoming travellers and reopen churches for Christmas, a government spokesman said Friday, although coronavirus infection rates remain high.

"Up to nine people will be allowed in churches and up to 25 people in cathedrals" on Christmas Day and Epiphany, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

And there was good news for some small businesses as hair salons and bookstores can also resume operation from Monday.

An ongoing coronavirus lockdown to January 7 remains in force, but the quarantine period for incoming travellers will be reduced from 10 to three days for those arriving from December 18, Petsas said.

The government added that because of major delays in parcel delivery, retail stores can distribute online orders through click-and-collect side exits until January 7, wherever possible.

"Just one person will be allowed to collect their order... we must avoid major social mobility and crowding outside stores," Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said.

Greece has struggled to alleviate pressure on its health system amid hundreds of daily infections and scores of deaths.

Over 120,000 cases have been recorded since February -- with infections spiking after the summer -- and over 3,300 people have died of the virus.

Over 80 percent of intensive care beds nationwide are currently occupied, Petsas said Friday.

