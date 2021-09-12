UrduPoint.com

Greece To Sign New 5-Years Defense Agreement With US - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Greece to Sign New 5-Years Defense Agreement With US - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A new defense agreement between Greece and the United States will be signed for a five-year term, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

"The information is accurate.

We are discussing the extension of a defense cooperation agreement for up to five years so that we will not have to ratify it annually. This will allow both sides to plan better," Mitsotakis said during a press conference in Thessaloniki.

The defense deal the two countries have at the moment requires to be extended annually.

More Stories From World

