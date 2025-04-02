Open Menu

Greece To Spend 25 Bn Euros In Defence Overhaul: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Greece to spend 25 bn euros in defence overhaul: PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Greece will spend 25 billion Euros ($27 billion) through to 2036 in the "most drastic" defence overhaul in its modern history, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"The plan involves the most drastic transformation of the armed forces in the country's modern history," Mitsotakis told parliament.

"The world is changing at an unforeseeable pace," he said.

The drive, which includes a new anti-aircraft defensive dome, is aimed at addressing rapidly changing geopolitical challenges and fraying transatlantic ties, Mitsotakis said.

Greece has traditionally invested at least two percent of gross domestic product in its defence -- NATO's spending target -- owing to decades of tension with regional rivals Turkey.

But the new initiative is also designed to make the country of under 11 million "a key branch" of the European Union's defence mechanism, contributing one of the bloc's "most advanced" armies, Mitsotakis said.

jph/lth

Recent Stories

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

11 minutes ago
 International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

11 minutes ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

41 minutes ago
 DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement ..

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..

2 hours ago
 UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar aft ..

UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake

2 hours ago
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific res ..

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..

3 hours ago
 Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

5 hours ago
 Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

7 hours ago
 El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts ..

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

16 hours ago

More Stories From World