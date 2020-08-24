Greece to Spend Over $70Mln to Extend Fence at Border With Turkey - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Greece will spend some $74 million to lengthen a border fence in the Evros region near Turkey, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

"Following the events of 2020 at the Greek-Turkey border in Evros, the government has made a decision to extend the existing fence ... The project's overall cost is 63 million Euros [$74 million]," Petsas said at a briefing broadcast by the ERT tv channel.

The projected will be implemented gradually within five or eight months from this day.

In February, Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees because of the increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it.

Thousands of migrants immediately rushed to the border with Greece and Bulgaria, trying to get into Europe and causing a severe border crisis.