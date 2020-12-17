Greece to Start Receiving French Rafale Fighter Jets in June 2021 - Government

Greece is beginning the procurement of a squadron of 18 Rafale fighter jets from France, and the first six used jets will begin to arrive in Greece starting June 2021, Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, when discussing the state budget for 2021, announced that an agreement to purchase 18 French fighter jets would be signed in the coming days.

"The Air Force is immediately taking a step that changes the balance of power in the air: the acquisition of a squadron of 18 Rafale fighter jets, 12 of which will be used and six newly-built.

The first six used aircraft will arrive in our country six months after the contract is signed, around June 2021, one plane per month, and the rest will arrive later," Petsas said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the Air Force will receive six combat jets by the end of 2021, and there will be 18 jets by 2023. The first four Air Force pilots will travel to France for training in early 2021.

Petsas said that the total cost of the 18 jets is 1.92 billion Euros ($2.35 billion) and another 400 million euros will be spent on equipment, including Meteor guided missiles.